Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Expected To Rise 63.22% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $714.11M, closed the last trade at $3.20 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 7.74% during that session. The ACHR stock price is -229.06% off its 52-week high price of $10.53 and 18.44% above the 52-week low of $2.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Sporting 7.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the ACHR stock price touched $3.20 or saw a rise of 4.48%. Year-to-date, Archer Aviation Inc. shares have moved -47.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) have changed -19.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.70, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -275.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -71.87% from current levels.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Archer Aviation Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 71.02%, compared to 3.10% for the industry.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.88% with a share float percentage of 42.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Archer Aviation Inc. having a total of 107 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 10.92 million shares worth more than $52.53 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 6.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 8.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.45 million and represent 5.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.83% shares in the company for having 8.17 million shares of worth $25.74 million while later fund manager owns 4.89 million shares of worth $15.41 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.

