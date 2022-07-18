Analysts Are Recommending Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) As A Buy Candidate

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) has a beta value of 2.71 and has seen 2.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $512.30M, closed the last trade at $1.08 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.89% during that session. The GTE stock price is -99.07% off its 52-week high price of $2.15 and 59.26% above the 52-week low of $0.44. The 3-month trading volume is 8.22 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Sporting 1.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the GTE stock price touched $1.08 or saw a rise of 2.7%. Year-to-date, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares have moved 41.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) have changed -35.71%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.70, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.93 while the price target rests at a high of $4.78. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -342.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -78.7% from current levels.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 25.17% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $110k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $110k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.57% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 280.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.30%.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.06% with a share float percentage of 22.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gran Tierra Energy Inc. having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GMT Capital Corp with over 24.38 million shares worth more than $38.28 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, GMT Capital Corp held 6.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 10.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.84 million and represent 2.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.78% shares in the company for having 6.57 million shares of worth $5.97 million while later fund manager owns 1.92 million shares of worth $1.74 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.