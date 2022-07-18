An In-Depth Look At Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 2.33 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $980.10M, closed the recent trade at $3.57 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 5.96% during that session. The UEC stock price is -84.87% off its 52-week high price of $6.60 and 47.06% above the 52-week low of $1.89. The 3-month trading volume is 14.19 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Sporting 5.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the UEC stock price touched $3.57 or saw a rise of 0.28%. Year-to-date, Uranium Energy Corp. shares have moved 0.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) have changed 3.69%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.87% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.20. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -101.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -40.06% from the levels at last check today.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Uranium Energy Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 57.14%, compared to 16.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.70% and 50.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.50% over the past 5 years.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.15% with a share float percentage of 46.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uranium Energy Corp. having a total of 226 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 27.13 million shares worth more than $90.89 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, State Street Corporation held 9.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.72% shares in the company for having 24.68 million shares of worth $64.42 million while later fund manager owns 11.76 million shares of worth $30.69 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.16% of company’s outstanding stock.