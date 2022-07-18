Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 17.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1125.60B, closed the recent trade at $115.44 per share which meant it gained $1.89 on the day or 1.66% during that session. The AMZN stock price is -62.95% off its 52-week high price of $188.11 and 12.28% above the 52-week low of $101.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 62.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 89.52 million shares.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Sporting 1.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the AMZN stock price touched $115.44 or saw a rise of 0.97%. Year-to-date, Amazon.com Inc. shares have moved -31.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have changed 10.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $171.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.53% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $107.00 while the price target rests at a high of $210.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -81.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.31% from the levels at last check today.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amazon.com Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -83.64%, compared to -5.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -79.60% and 29.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.90%.

39 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $119.64 billion for the current quarter. 37 have an estimated revenue figure of $128.62 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $115.2 billion and $110.81 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.90% for the current quarter and 16.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 67.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 54.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.50%.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.52% with a share float percentage of 67.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amazon.com Inc. having a total of 5,352 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.42 million shares worth more than $111.44 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 29.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $95.01 billion and represent 5.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.41% shares in the company for having 12.25 million shares of worth $40.85 billion while later fund manager owns 9.24 million shares of worth $30.8 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.82% of company’s outstanding stock.