AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 3.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.98B, closed the recent trade at $11.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.78% during that session. The AGNC stock price is -44.4% off its 52-week high price of $16.75 and 13.88% above the 52-week low of $9.99. The 3-month trading volume is 14.07 million shares.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) trade information

Sporting -0.78% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the AGNC stock price touched $11.60 or saw a rise of 1.11%. Year-to-date, AGNC Investment Corp. shares have moved -22.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have changed 8.74%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AGNC Investment Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.52%, compared to -4.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -22.40% and -28.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $296.57 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $273.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 286.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.81%.

AGNC Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.44 at a share yield of 12.32%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 11.28%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.86% with a share float percentage of 50.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AGNC Investment Corp. having a total of 657 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.42 million shares worth more than $713.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 39.55 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $518.05 million and represent 7.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 14.89 million shares of worth $224.01 million while later fund manager owns 13.26 million shares of worth $199.47 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.