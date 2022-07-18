A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 4.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.18B, closed the recent trade at $11.59 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 3.19% during that session. The PBR stock price is -39.17% off its 52-week high price of $16.13 and 24.16% above the 52-week low of $8.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 30.78 million shares.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Sporting 3.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the PBR stock price touched $11.59 or saw a rise of 0.52%. Year-to-date, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares have moved 3.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have changed -11.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.58.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 97.48%, compared to 3.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.74 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.28 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 55.90% over the past 5 years.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 4.37 at a share yield of 38.92%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.48% with a share float percentage of 23.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras having a total of 533 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GQG Partners LLC with over 187.68 million shares worth more than $2.06 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, GQG Partners LLC held 5.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 71.8 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.06 billion and represent 1.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.03% shares in the company for having 38.45 million shares of worth $513.33 million while later fund manager owns 31.55 million shares of worth $421.17 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.85% of company’s outstanding stock.