2U Inc. (TWOU) Shares Are Down -50.12% YTD

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $749.95M, closed the last trade at $10.01 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 2.88% during that session. The TWOU stock price is -364.74% off its 52-week high price of $46.52 and 27.27% above the 52-week low of $7.28. The 3-month trading volume is 1.95 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 2U Inc. (TWOU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) trade information

Sporting 2.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the TWOU stock price touched $10.01 or saw a rise of 18.29%. Year-to-date, 2U Inc. shares have moved -50.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) have changed 28.66%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -299.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.09% from current levels.

2U Inc. (TWOU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 2U Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.25%, compared to 3.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -111.10% and 56.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.90%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $255.32 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $269.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -42.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 19.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

TWOU Dividends

2U Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.90% with a share float percentage of 108.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 2U Inc. having a total of 331 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 9.19 million shares worth more than $122.0 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 11.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 9.19 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $122.0 million and represent 11.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.77% shares in the company for having 5.99 million shares of worth $62.84 million while later fund manager owns 2.26 million shares of worth $36.49 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.93% of company’s outstanding stock.