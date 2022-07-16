Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) Investing Potential Is $1.97

During the last session, Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s traded shares were 0.81 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.91% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the ZY share is $40.57, that puts it down -1959.39 from that peak though still a striking 44.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.10. The company’s market capitalization is $198.40M, and the average trade volume was 1.58 million shares over the past three months.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) trade information

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) registered a 5.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.91% in intraday trading to $1.97 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.88%, and it has moved by 27.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.37%.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zymergen Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zymergen Inc. (ZY) shares have gone down -65.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.31% against 13.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -18.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.79 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.53 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.47 million and $5.89 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -35.90% and then drop by -40.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -82.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.80% per annum.

ZY Dividends

Zymergen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s Major holders

Zymergen Inc. insiders own 7.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.55%, with the float percentage being 74.12%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 125 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 26.61 million shares (or 25.81% of all shares), a total value of $178.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.61 million shares, is of SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD’s that is approximately 25.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $178.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zymergen Inc. (ZY) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 3.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.24 million, or about 3.14% of the stock, which is worth about $12.41 million.