Year-To-Date, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) Price Has Decrease -57.64%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s traded shares were 0.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.29% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the ROIV share is $16.76, that puts it down -292.51 from that peak though still a striking 40.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.52. The company’s market capitalization is $2.91B, and the average trade volume was 943.86K shares over the past three months.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) registered a -2.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.29% in intraday trading to $4.27 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.78%, and it has moved by 14.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.91%.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Roivant Sciences Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) shares have gone down -45.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.79% against 1.20.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.74 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.83 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -6.80% in 2022.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

Roivant Sciences Ltd. insiders own 39.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.42%, with the float percentage being 81.39%. QVT Financial LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 129.39 million shares (or 18.70% of all shares), a total value of $1.3 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 99.38 million shares, is of SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD’s that is approximately 14.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.0 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF owns about 2.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.98 million, or about 0.14% of the stock, which is worth about $9.92 million.