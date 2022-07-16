Will Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.47% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the METC share is $21.73, that puts it down -97.19 from that peak though still a striking 50.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.41. The company’s market capitalization is $502.73M, and the average trade volume was 1.13 million shares over the past three months.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) trade information

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) registered a 1.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.47% in intraday trading to $11.02 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.93%, and it has moved by -27.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 87.73%.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ramaco Resources Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) shares have gone down -24.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 471.11% against 38.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 556.50% this quarter and then jump 881.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 144.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $164.73 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $173.78 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.20%. While earnings are projected to return 877.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.23% per annum.

METC Dividends

Ramaco Resources Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ramaco Resources Inc. is 0.45, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.10 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s Major holders

Ramaco Resources Inc. insiders own 11.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.75%, with the float percentage being 40.46%. Yorktown Energy Partners IX, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 117 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.46 million shares (or 25.88% of all shares), a total value of $155.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.63 million shares, is of ECP ControlCo, LLC’s that is approximately 12.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $76.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $1.72 million.