What To Expect Going Ahead For Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) Given Its -7.79 Percent Loss On Friday?

During the last session, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.79% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the WVE share is $7.24, that puts it down -91.03 from that peak though still a striking 69.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.16. The company’s market capitalization is $320.79M, and the average trade volume was 577.82K shares over the past three months.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. WVE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.55.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) trade information

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) registered a -7.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.79% in intraday trading to $3.79 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.33%, and it has moved by 98.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.51%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.67, which implies an increase of 56.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, WVE is trading at a discount of -348.55% off the target high and 20.84% off the low.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) shares have gone up 43.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.83% against 1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.00% this quarter and then jump 29.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -57.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.76 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.86 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.08 million and $9.79 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -62.70% and then drop by -60.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.70%. While earnings are projected to return 38.30% in 2022.

WVE Dividends

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s Major holders

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. insiders own 7.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.56%, with the float percentage being 88.03%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 132 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.78 million shares (or 12.78% of all shares), a total value of $24.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.78 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 12.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 3.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.86 million, or about 1.42% of the stock, which is worth about $1.89 million.