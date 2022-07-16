What Should You Do With Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -33.54% or -$0.8. The 52-week high for the CGRN share is $6.71, that puts it down -319.37 from that peak though still a striking -38.12% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.21. The company’s market capitalization is $23.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 91370.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 105.04K shares over the past three months.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CGRN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) trade information

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN) registered a -33.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -33.54% in intraday trading to $1.60 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -36.96%, and it has moved by -46.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.40%. The short interest in Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) is 0.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 77.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, CGRN is trading at a discount of -337.5% off the target high and -337.5% off the low.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.20% this quarter and then drop -75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.55 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.7 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $17.86 million and $16.08 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.20% and then jump by 16.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.80%. While earnings are projected to return 39.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

CGRN Dividends

Capstone Green Energy Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN)’s Major holders

Capstone Green Energy Corporation insiders own 3.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.37%, with the float percentage being 16.92%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.57 million shares (or 3.72% of all shares), a total value of $1.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.49 million shares, is of Baird Financial Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 3.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.19 million, or about 1.27% of the stock, which is worth about $0.64 million.