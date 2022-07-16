We Just Learned Something New! After Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE)’s -4.46% Loss This Week

During the last session, Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.39% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the OBE share is $12.52, that puts it down -82.77 from that peak though still a striking 68.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.18. The company’s market capitalization is $738.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 880.26K shares over the past three months.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. OBE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.64.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) trade information

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) registered a 2.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.39% in intraday trading to $6.85 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.46%, and it has moved by -32.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 116.98%. The short interest in Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) is 0.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.85 day(s) to cover.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -80.80% this quarter and then drop -6.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $128.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $123.12 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $87.9 million and $92.34 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 46.20% and then jump by 33.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.60%. While earnings are projected to return -52.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.30% per annum.

OBE Dividends

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE)’s Major holders

Obsidian Energy Ltd. insiders own 5.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.84%, with the float percentage being 14.71%. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.77 million shares (or 3.42% of all shares), a total value of $24.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.66 million shares, is of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s that is approximately 3.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $23.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) shares are DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and Voya International Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that DFA International Core Equity Portfolio owns about 86800.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 52724.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $0.39 million.