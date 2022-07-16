We Just Learned Something New! After Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN)’s -9.87% Loss This Week

During the last session, Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.73% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the BBLN share is $16.00, that puts it down -1516.16 from that peak though still a striking 8.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.91. The company’s market capitalization is $427.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.43 million shares over the past three months.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. BBLN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) trade information

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) registered a 1.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.73% in intraday trading to $0.99 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.87%, and it has moved by -9.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.99%. The short interest in Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.93, which implies an increase of 74.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, BBLN is trading at a discount of -607.07% off the target high and -51.52% off the low.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 199.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $234.55 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $239.52 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -97.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 22.79% per annum.

BBLN Dividends

Babylon Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)’s Major holders

Babylon Holdings Limited insiders own 44.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.38%, with the float percentage being 57.98%. Kinnevik AB (publ) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 54.94 million shares (or 16.41% of all shares), a total value of $213.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.0 million shares, is of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s that is approximately 1.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $23.34 million.

Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF owns about 20590.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value.