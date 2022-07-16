We Just Learned Something New About Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) This Week With Its -3.37% Loss

During the last session, Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $49.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.63% or -$1.35. The 52-week high for the GSHD share is $181.30, that puts it down -263.11 from that peak though still a striking 21.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.00. The company’s market capitalization is $1.85B, and the average trade volume was 288.47K shares over the past three months.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. GSHD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) trade information

Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) registered a -2.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.63% in intraday trading to $49.93 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.37%, and it has moved by 9.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.52%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $82.86, which implies an increase of 39.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36.00 and $122.00 respectively. As a result, GSHD is trading at a discount of -144.34% off the target high and 27.9% off the low.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Goosehead Insurance Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) shares have gone down -53.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.67% against 3.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 61.50% this quarter and then drop -7.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $51.64 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $56.17 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $38.17 million and $39.82 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.30% and then jump by 41.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.00%. While earnings are projected to return -48.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 42.05% per annum.

GSHD Dividends

Goosehead Insurance Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s Major holders

Goosehead Insurance Inc insiders own 5.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.19%, with the float percentage being 108.33%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 264 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.76 million shares (or 8.61% of all shares), a total value of $228.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.74 million shares, is of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s that is approximately 8.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $226.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $172.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.78 million, or about 3.81% of the stock, which is worth about $101.29 million.