Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Investing Potential Is $0.62

During the last session, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.09% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the VERB share is $3.97, that puts it down -540.32 from that peak though still a striking 53.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.29. The company’s market capitalization is $63.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.33 million shares over the past three months.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. VERB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) registered a 6.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.09% in intraday trading to $0.62 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.15%, and it has moved by 53.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.77%. The short interest in Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) is 3.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.26 day(s) to cover.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Verb Technology Company Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) shares have gone down -56.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.18% against 3.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 62.50% this quarter and then jump 63.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 68.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.06 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.41 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.30%. While earnings are projected to return 31.50% in 2022.

VERB Dividends

Verb Technology Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

Verb Technology Company Inc. insiders own 15.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.10%, with the float percentage being 8.45%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.48 million shares (or 20.36% of all shares), a total value of $3.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.48 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 20.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 13.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.71 million, or about 5.86% of the stock, which is worth about $0.89 million.