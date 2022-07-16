Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC)’s -7.09% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.49% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the DCFC share is $19.75, that puts it down -227.53 from that peak though still a striking 9.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.43. The company’s average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 295.82K shares over the past three months.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) registered a 7.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.49% in intraday trading to $6.03 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.09%, and it has moved by -2.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.84%. The short interest in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) is 1.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.34 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $41.25 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35 million by the end of Mar 2022.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders

Tritium DCFC Limited insiders own 25.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.74%, with the float percentage being 26.42%. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.27 million shares (or 0.17% of all shares), a total value of $2.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Luminus Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF owns about 48913.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 28032.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $0.21 million.