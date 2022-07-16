Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.94% or $0.54. The 52-week high for the TWI share is $19.81, that puts it down -38.92 from that peak though still a striking 53.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.69. The company’s market capitalization is $905.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 653.17K shares over the past three months.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. TWI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.45.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) trade information

Titan International Inc. (TWI) registered a 3.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.94% in intraday trading to $14.26 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.28%, and it has moved by -25.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 84.00%. The short interest in Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) is 0.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.00, which implies an increase of 38.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, TWI is trading at a discount of -61.29% off the target high and -61.29% off the low.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Titan International Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Titan International Inc. (TWI) shares have gone up 28.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 164.71% against 17.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 104.50% this quarter and then jump 76.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $534.63 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $494.94 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.80%. While earnings are projected to return 179.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

TWI Dividends

Titan International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s Major holders

Titan International Inc. insiders own 6.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.19%, with the float percentage being 82.38%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 215 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.37 million shares (or 13.36% of all shares), a total value of $123.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.34 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 13.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $91.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Titan International Inc. (TWI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.43 million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $15.66 million.