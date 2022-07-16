Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI)

During the last session, Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.29% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the RELI share is $10.49, that puts it down -774.17 from that peak though still a striking -15.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.38. The company’s market capitalization is $13.80M, and the average trade volume was 133.62K shares over the past three months.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RELI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) trade information

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) registered a -14.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.29% in intraday trading to $1.20 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -35.83%, and it has moved by -54.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.75%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 82.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, RELI is trading at a discount of -483.33% off the target high and -483.33% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.43 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.4 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -137.50% in 2022.

RELI Dividends

Reliance Global Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s Major holders

Reliance Global Group Inc. insiders own 47.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.09%, with the float percentage being 34.40%. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.34 million shares (or 11.78% of all shares), a total value of $8.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.34 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.16 million, or about 1.41% of the stock, which is worth about $1.03 million.