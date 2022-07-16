The Time To Buy ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) Is Now

During the last session, ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s traded shares were 0.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.27% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the IBRX share is $12.34, that puts it down -174.22 from that peak though still a striking 42.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.60. The company’s market capitalization is $1.78B, and the average trade volume was 2.08 million shares over the past three months.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. IBRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) registered a 2.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.27% in intraday trading to $4.50 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.86%, and it has moved by 51.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.79%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 55.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, IBRX is trading at a discount of -122.22% off the target high and -122.22% off the low.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -89.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20k by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.60%. While earnings are projected to return -51.40% in 2022, the next five years will return -1.70% per annum.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

ImmunityBio Inc. insiders own 79.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.93%, with the float percentage being 43.86%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 206 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.14 million shares (or 1.79% of all shares), a total value of $43.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.22 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 1.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $37.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 5.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.23 million, or about 0.56% of the stock, which is worth about $13.57 million.