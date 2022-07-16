The Future Belongs To REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.88% or $1.18. The 52-week high for the RGNX share is $46.46, that puts it down -47.07 from that peak though still a striking 40.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.69. The company’s market capitalization is $1.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 434.48K shares over the past three months.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. RGNX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) trade information

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) registered a 3.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.88% in intraday trading to $31.59 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.04%, and it has moved by 58.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.18%. The short interest in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) is 3.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.50, which implies an increase of 38.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, RGNX is trading at a discount of -121.59% off the target high and 20.86% off the low.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that REGENXBIO Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) shares have gone up 17.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -267.70% against 1.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -67.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.79 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.24 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.40%. While earnings are projected to return 197.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 2.00% per annum.

RGNX Dividends

REGENXBIO Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 08 and August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s Major holders

REGENXBIO Inc. insiders own 12.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.55%, with the float percentage being 100.78%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 287 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.59 million shares (or 15.28% of all shares), a total value of $208.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.72 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 10.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $149.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $85.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.46 million, or about 3.39% of the stock, which is worth about $46.2 million.