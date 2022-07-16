The Current Price For TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.50% or $0.66. The 52-week high for the TXMD share is $54.00, that puts it down -809.09 from that peak though still a striking 66.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.99. The company’s market capitalization is $53.82M, and the average trade volume was 1.38 million shares over the past three months.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. TXMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$4.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) trade information

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) registered a 12.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.50% in intraday trading to $5.94 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -37.34%, and it has moved by -40.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.47%.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TherapeuticsMD Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) shares have gone down -66.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 64.24% against 11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 27.30% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.95 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.5 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19.87 million and $21.36 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -9.60% and then jump by 24.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.10%. While earnings are projected to return 34.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 17.60% per annum.

TXMD Dividends

TherapeuticsMD Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.13 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.16 million.