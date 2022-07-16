The $1.83 Is The Price At Which Xos Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS)’s traded shares were 0.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.81% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the XOS share is $9.99, that puts it down -445.9 from that peak though still a striking 7.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.70. The company’s market capitalization is $309.27M, and the average trade volume was 553.84K shares over the past three months.

Xos Inc. (XOS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. XOS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) trade information

Xos Inc. (XOS) registered a 2.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.81% in intraday trading to $1.83 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.19%, and it has moved by -26.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.61%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.25, which implies an increase of 70.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.25 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, XOS is trading at a discount of -501.09% off the target high and -22.95% off the low.

Xos Inc. (XOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Xos Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Xos Inc. (XOS) shares have gone down -26.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -177.78% against 10.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,277.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.03 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.79 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 311.30% in 2022.

XOS Dividends

Xos Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS)’s Major holders

Xos Inc. insiders own 66.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.92%, with the float percentage being 23.89%. Janus Henderson Group PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.57 million shares (or 3.41% of all shares), a total value of $17.55 million in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xos Inc. (XOS) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 5.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.07 million, or about 3.10% of the stock, which is worth about $15.96 million.