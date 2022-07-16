The $0.94 Is The Price At Which Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SHPW)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.94% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the SHPW share is $12.81, that puts it down -1262.77 from that peak though still a striking -13.83% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.07. The company’s market capitalization is $44.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 102.85K shares over the past three months.

Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. SHPW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) trade information

Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) registered a -15.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -15.94% in intraday trading to $0.94 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -27.02%, and it has moved by -20.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.60%. The short interest in Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) is 0.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.90, which implies an increase of 67.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.60 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, SHPW is trading at a discount of -219.15% off the target high and -176.6% off the low.

Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Shapeways Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) shares have gone down -66.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.33% against 11.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.34 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.12 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -353.40% in 2022.

SHPW Dividends

Shapeways Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SHPW)’s Major holders

Shapeways Holdings Inc. insiders own 17.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.01%, with the float percentage being 66.87%. Index Venture Associates V Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.42 million shares (or 11.09% of all shares), a total value of $20.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.5 million shares, is of AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C.’s that is approximately 9.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF owns about 1.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.63 million, or about 1.30% of the stock, which is worth about $2.35 million.