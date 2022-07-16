TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Is Worth Evaluating At $1.44

During the last session, TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.70% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the WULF share is $37.49, that puts it down -2503.47 from that peak though still a striking 20.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.15. The company’s market capitalization is $163.81M, and the average trade volume was 542.65K shares over the past three months.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. WULF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) registered a 0.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.70% in intraday trading to $1.44 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.73%, and it has moved by -24.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.58%.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.8 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.72%. While earnings are projected to return -133.20% in 2022.

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s Major holders

TeraWulf Inc. insiders own 68.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.50%, with the float percentage being 17.45%. Marshall Wace LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.79 million shares (or 0.76% of all shares), a total value of $11.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.79 million shares, is of Marshall Wace LLP’s that is approximately 0.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) shares are Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF owns about 35893.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31426.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $0.47 million.