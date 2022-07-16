Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)’s traded shares were 0.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.12% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the SMED share is $10.47, that puts it down -23.47 from that peak though still a striking 66.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.83. The company’s market capitalization is $159.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 347.73K shares over the past three months.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. SMED has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) trade information

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) registered a 0.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.12% in intraday trading to $8.48 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 181.73%, and it has moved by 153.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.21%. The short interest in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) is 0.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.38, which implies a decrease of -14.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $8.75 respectively. As a result, SMED is trading at a discount of -3.18% off the target high and 29.25% off the low.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sharps Compliance Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) shares have gone up 27.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -104.76% against 18.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -70.60% this quarter and then jump 225.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.15 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.3 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 291.70%. While earnings are projected to return 448.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 22.50% per annum.

SMED Dividends

Sharps Compliance Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)’s Major holders

Sharps Compliance Corp. insiders own 17.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.15%, with the float percentage being 76.50%. Royce & Associates LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 123 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.05 million shares (or 5.46% of all shares), a total value of $6.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.85 million shares, is of Granahan Investment Management Inc.’s that is approximately 4.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.36 million, or about 1.90% of the stock, which is worth about $2.6 million.