Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW)

During the last session, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.55% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the WNW share is $6.37, that puts it down -760.81 from that peak though still a striking 28.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.53. The company’s market capitalization is $23.86M, and the average trade volume was 202.32K shares over the past three months.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) registered a 6.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.55% in intraday trading to $0.74 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.52%, and it has moved by 31.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.58%.

While earnings are projected to return 52.80% in 2022.

WNW Dividends

Meiwu Technology Company Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders

Meiwu Technology Company Limited insiders own 73.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.46%, with the float percentage being 1.69%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 41954.0 shares (or 0.17% of all shares), a total value of $99011.0 in shares.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 41954.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $59994.0 market value.