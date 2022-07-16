Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) Received An -49.44% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.91% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the RRGB share is $30.00, that puts it down -268.55 from that peak though still a striking 15.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.91. The company’s market capitalization is $129.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 619.19K shares over the past three months.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) trade information

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) registered a 2.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.91% in intraday trading to $8.14 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.25%, and it has moved by 9.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.08%. The short interest in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) is 2.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.14 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) shares have gone down -49.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 74.90% against 10.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -143.30% this quarter and then jump 77.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $381.18 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $300.08 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -41.50%. While earnings are projected to return 83.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

RRGB Dividends

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s Major holders

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. insiders own 3.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.93%, with the float percentage being 105.41%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 170 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.44 million shares (or 15.46% of all shares), a total value of $41.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.3 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 14.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $38.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) shares are American Century Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that American Century Small Cap Value Fund owns about 1.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.11 million, or about 7.01% of the stock, which is worth about $16.32 million.