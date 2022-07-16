One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE)

During the last session, Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s traded shares were 0.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.84% or $1.62. The 52-week high for the BRZE share is $98.78, that puts it down -125.53 from that peak though still a striking 38.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.09. The company’s market capitalization is $4.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 762.87K shares over the past three months.

Braze Inc. (BRZE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. BRZE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) trade information

Braze Inc. (BRZE) registered a 3.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.84% in intraday trading to $43.80 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.82%, and it has moved by 36.66% in 30 days. The short interest in Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) is 1.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.42, which implies an increase of 11.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, BRZE is trading at a discount of -59.82% off the target high and 15.53% off the low.

Braze Inc. (BRZE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Braze Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Braze Inc. (BRZE) shares have gone down -31.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.88% against 11.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $72.57 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $80.13 million by the end of Jul 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -134.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

BRZE Dividends

Braze Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s Major holders

Braze Inc. insiders own 2.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.89%, with the float percentage being 66.54%. Interwest Venture Management Co. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.39 million shares (or 12.89% of all shares), a total value of $140.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.08 million shares, is of ICONIQ Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 11.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $237.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Braze Inc. (BRZE) shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port owns about 0.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.53 million, or about 2.01% of the stock, which is worth about $26.51 million.