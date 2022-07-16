Now Is A Good Time To Buy SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX)

During the last session, SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)’s traded shares were 0.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.49% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the SKYX share is $16.00, that puts it down -366.47 from that peak though still a striking 46.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.82. The company’s market capitalization is $283.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 160.77K shares over the past three months.

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) trade information

SQL Technologies Corp. (SKYX) registered a 15.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.49% in intraday trading to $3.43 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 59.53%, and it has moved by 72.36% in 30 days. The short interest in SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.54 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 37.50% in 2022.

SKYX Dividends

SQL Technologies Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)’s Major holders

SQL Technologies Corp. insiders own 51.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.33%, with the float percentage being 0.67%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 32733.0 shares (or 0.05% of all shares), a total value of $0.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21219.0 shares, is of Citigroup Inc.’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.27 million.