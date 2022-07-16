Now Is A Good Time To Buy PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS)

During the last session, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s traded shares were 0.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.43% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the MYPS share is $7.04, that puts it down -79.59 from that peak though still a striking 8.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.60. The company’s market capitalization is $499.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 717.33K shares over the past three months.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) trade information

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) registered a 3.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.43% in intraday trading to $3.92 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.69%, and it has moved by -29.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.36%. The short interest in PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) is 1.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 6 day(s) to cover.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) shares have gone down -9.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -311.11% against 11.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 85.70% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $71.07 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $79.13 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -15.60% in 2022.

MYPS Dividends

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s Major holders

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. insiders own 28.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.14%, with the float percentage being 28.18%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.5 million shares (or 4.08% of all shares), a total value of $17.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.51 million shares, is of ClearBridge Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 1.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 4.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.03 million, or about 0.93% of the stock, which is worth about $4.06 million.