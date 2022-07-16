Now Is A Good Time To Buy Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE)

During the last session, Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)’s traded shares were 0.52 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.07% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the FRGE share is $47.50, that puts it down -646.86 from that peak though still a striking 10.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.72. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.48 million shares over the past three months.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) trade information

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) registered a 7.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.07% in intraday trading to $6.36 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.00%, and it has moved by -40.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.90%. The short interest in Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) is 0.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.17 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 179.40% in 2022.

FRGE Dividends

Forge Global Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)’s Major holders

Forge Global Holdings Inc. insiders own 24.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.51%, with the float percentage being 42.81%. Weiss Asset Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.02 million shares (or 5.84% of all shares), a total value of $29.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.91 million shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 5.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $28.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) shares are Merger Fund, The and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 0.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.62 million, or about 1.20% of the stock, which is worth about $6.09 million.