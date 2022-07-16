Now Is A Good Time To Buy Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE)

During the last session, Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s traded shares were 0.71 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.69% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the APRE share is $5.89, that puts it down -425.89 from that peak though still a striking 44.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.62. The company’s market capitalization is $22.04M, and the average trade volume was 881.62K shares over the past three months.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. APRE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.38.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) trade information

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) registered a 7.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.69% in intraday trading to $1.12 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.91%, and it has moved by 43.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.00%.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aprea Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) shares have gone down -59.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.63% against 1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.40% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 31.10% in 2022.

APRE Dividends

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s Major holders

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 7.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.62%, with the float percentage being 26.52%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.7 million shares (or 3.17% of all shares), a total value of $2.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.43 million shares, is of Pura Vida Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 1.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.19 million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $0.54 million.