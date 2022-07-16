Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) Stock Jumped 16.50% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.28% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the NKTX share is $40.64, that puts it down -186.4 from that peak though still a striking 46.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.55. The company’s market capitalization is $690.20M, and the average trade volume was 3.31 million shares over the past three months.

Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) trade information

Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) registered a 3.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.28% in intraday trading to $14.19 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.94%, and it has moved by 16.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.67%.

Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nkarta Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) shares have gone up 12.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.15% against 1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.10% this quarter and then drop -14.70% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 51.80% in 2022.

NKTX Dividends

Nkarta Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s Major holders

Nkarta Inc. insiders own 7.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.09%, with the float percentage being 64.80%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 152 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.61 million shares (or 16.98% of all shares), a total value of $86.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.9 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 8.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $44.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) shares are Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund owns about 0.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.44 million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $6.69 million.