Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: LYLT) Is Likely To Grow By 76.93% Or More

During the last session, Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.58% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the LYLT share is $98.95, that puts it down -2759.83 from that peak though still a striking 10.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.11. The company’s market capitalization is $80.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 770.18K shares over the past three months.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LYLT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) trade information

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) registered a 0.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.58% in intraday trading to $3.46 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.98%, and it has moved by -31.49% in 30 days. The short interest in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) is 1.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 76.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, LYLT is trading at a discount of -449.13% off the target high and -189.02% off the low.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Loyalty Ventures Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) shares have gone down -89.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -60.22% against 11.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $157.11 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $181.17 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -97.70% in 2022.

LYLT Dividends

Loyalty Ventures Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT)’s Major holders

Loyalty Ventures Inc. insiders own 19.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.08%, with the float percentage being 90.81%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 265 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.71 million shares (or 11.01% of all shares), a total value of $9.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.27 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.59 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $2.04 million.