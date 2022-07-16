Is VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.22% or $0.6. The 52-week high for the VOXX share is $13.41, that puts it down -88.61 from that peak though still a striking 17.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.85. The company’s market capitalization is $165.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 205.98K shares over the past three months.

VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VOXX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) trade information

VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) registered a 9.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.22% in intraday trading to $7.11 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -29.32%, and it has moved by -12.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.89%. The short interest in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) is 0.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.50, which implies an increase of 54.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, VOXX is trading at a discount of -125.04% off the target high and -110.97% off the low.

VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $176.81 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $147.04 million by the end of May 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $162.52 million and $137.06 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.80% and then jump by 7.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -68.30%. While earnings are projected to return -184.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

VOXX Dividends

VOXX International Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX)’s Major holders

VOXX International Corporation insiders own 34.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.40%, with the float percentage being 69.64%. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 119 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.33 million shares (or 10.76% of all shares), a total value of $23.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.33 million shares, is of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s that is approximately 10.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $23.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.37 million, or about 1.72% of the stock, which is worth about $4.11 million.