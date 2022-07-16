Is SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Hit More of the Losses Given A -370.97% Dip From High?

During the last session, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.76% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the SPCB share is $1.46, that puts it down -370.97 from that peak though still a striking 9.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $10.68M, and the average trade volume was 518.16K shares over the past three months.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) registered a 0.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.76% in intraday trading to $0.31 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.83%, and it has moved by 0.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.86%.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SuperCom Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) shares have gone down -42.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -57.14% against 6.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.10%. While earnings are projected to return 14.50% in 2022.

SPCB Dividends

SuperCom Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

SuperCom Ltd. insiders own 14.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.49%, with the float percentage being 5.24%. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.71% of all shares), a total value of $66721.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s that is approximately 0.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $59221.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 8931.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5715.0 market value.