Is Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) Still A Buy After plugging 10.75% Last Week?

During the last session, Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s traded shares were 0.87 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.86% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the SFT share is $9.75, that puts it down -802.78 from that peak though still a striking 44.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.60. The company’s market capitalization is $88.28M, and the average trade volume was 3.00 million shares over the past three months.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. SFT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.54.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) trade information

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) registered a 2.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.86% in intraday trading to $1.08 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.75%, and it has moved by 51.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.85%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.50, which implies an increase of 76.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, SFT is trading at a discount of -1011.11% off the target high and -38.89% off the low.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Shift Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) shares have gone down -62.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.21% against -5.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -31.70% this quarter and then drop -4.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 61.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $242.37 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $278.59 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -202.00% in 2022.

SFT Dividends

Shift Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s Major holders

Shift Technologies Inc. insiders own 21.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.40%, with the float percentage being 67.92%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.55 million shares (or 5.49% of all shares), a total value of $10.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.12 million shares, is of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Retail ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.36 million, or about 1.64% of the stock, which is worth about $3.11 million.