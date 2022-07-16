Is SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Hit More of the Losses Given A -136.49% Dip From High?

During the last session, SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s traded shares were 0.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.99% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the SES share is $11.47, that puts it down -136.49 from that peak though still a striking 25.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.61. The company’s market capitalization is $1.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 692.87K shares over the past three months.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) trade information

SES AI Corporation (SES) registered a 8.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.99% in intraday trading to $4.85 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.46%, and it has moved by 30.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.11%. The short interest in SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) is 3.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.81 day(s) to cover.

SES Dividends

SES AI Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s Major holders

SES AI Corporation insiders own 30.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.49%, with the float percentage being 56.89%. TFC Financial Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 68 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.35 million shares (or 1.10% of all shares), a total value of $30.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.25 million shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $22.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SES AI Corporation (SES) shares are U.S. Global Investors-Gold and Precious Metals Fund and U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that U.S. Global Investors-Gold and Precious Metals Fund owns about 40000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20000.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $0.2 million.