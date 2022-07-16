Is QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK) Still A Buy After A -24.83% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.15% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the QTEK share is $10.43, that puts it down -831.25 from that peak though still a striking -11.61% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $60.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 160.46K shares over the past three months.

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) trade information

QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) registered a -15.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -15.15% in intraday trading to $1.12 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.83%, and it has moved by -21.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.70%. The short interest in QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.79 day(s) to cover.

QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that QualTek Services Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) shares have gone down -88.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 98.49% against 22.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $137.51 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $173.64 million by the end of Jun 2022.

QTEK Dividends

QualTek Services Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK)’s Major holders

QualTek Services Inc. insiders own 13.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.34%, with the float percentage being 96.85%. ACT Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 1.45% of all shares), a total value of $1.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.3 million shares, is of Millrace Asset Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 1.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) shares are Wasatch Microcap Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Wasatch Microcap Fund owns about 1.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22514.0, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $79699.0.