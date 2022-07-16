Is Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: PBT) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.33% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the PBT share is $23.08, that puts it down -55.42 from that peak though still a striking 68.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.64. The company’s market capitalization is $705.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 305.44K shares over the past three months.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) trade information

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) registered a -1.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.33% in intraday trading to $14.85 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.30%, and it has moved by -29.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 188.91%. The short interest in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies a decrease of -14.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, PBT is trading at a premium of 12.46% off the target high and 12.46% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.10%. While earnings are projected to return -2.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

PBT Dividends

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Permian Basin Royalty Trust is 0.37, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.51 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)’s Major holders

Permian Basin Royalty Trust insiders own 10.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.45%, with the float percentage being 21.61%. SoftVest Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.77 million shares (or 5.94% of all shares), a total value of $27.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.95 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 2.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) shares are Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and Kinetics Portfolio Trust-Kinetics Master Small Cap Opportunities Port. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 100000.0, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $1.01 million.