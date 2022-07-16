Is Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ: GSMG) 53.41% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.74% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the GSMG share is $3.18, that puts it down -135.56 from that peak though still a striking 57.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.57. The company’s market capitalization is $87.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 193.72K shares over the past three months.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GSMG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) trade information

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) registered a -0.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.74% in intraday trading to $1.35 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 53.41%, and it has moved by 108.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.07%. The short interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) is 70120.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.50, which implies an increase of 82.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.50 and $7.50 respectively. As a result, GSMG is trading at a discount of -455.56% off the target high and -455.56% off the low.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) shares have gone up 13.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.11% against 11.50.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $153.01 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $153.01 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 9.00% in 2022.

GSMG Dividends

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s Major holders

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited insiders own 64.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.54%, with the float percentage being 32.44%. Shah Capital Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.56 million shares (or 11.09% of all shares), a total value of $7.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 68100.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $80358.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 45347.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48521.0 market value.