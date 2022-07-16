Is Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Hit More of the Losses Given A -266.71% Dip From High?

During the last session, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s traded shares were 0.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.41% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the DADA share is $26.99, that puts it down -266.71 from that peak though still a striking 32.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.00. The company’s market capitalization is $2.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.38 million shares over the past three months.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) registered a -3.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.41% in intraday trading to $7.36 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.51%, and it has moved by 5.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.25%. The short interest in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) is 3.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $111.53, which implies an increase of 93.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $63.14 and $187.56 respectively. As a result, DADA is trading at a discount of -2448.37% off the target high and -757.88% off the low.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dada Nexus Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) shares have gone down -40.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.96% against 11.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 52.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $300.34 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $348.71 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $229.96 million and $230.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 30.60% and then jump by 51.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 16.60% in 2022.

DADA Dividends

Dada Nexus Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Dada Nexus Limited insiders own 3.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.16%, with the float percentage being 28.01%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 211 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.85 million shares (or 4.17% of all shares), a total value of $99.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.82 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 3.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $71.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) shares are JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund owns about 3.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.03 million, or about 0.78% of the stock, which is worth about $26.74 million.