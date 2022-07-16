Is CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)’s traded shares were 0.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.92% or $0.48. The 52-week high for the CMAX share is $12.70, that puts it down -116.72 from that peak though still a striking 41.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.45. The company’s market capitalization is $505.31M, and the average trade volume was 608.46K shares over the past three months.

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. CMAX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) trade information

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) registered a 8.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.92% in intraday trading to $5.86 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.32%, and it has moved by 32.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.82%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.75, which implies an increase of 45.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, CMAX is trading at a discount of -121.84% off the target high and -36.52% off the low.

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CareMax Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CareMax Inc. (CMAX) shares have gone down -21.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -84.62% against 11.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 96.20% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 87.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $136.48 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $139.35 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 89.50% in 2022.

CMAX Dividends

CareMax Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)’s Major holders

CareMax Inc. insiders own 23.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.09%, with the float percentage being 89.97%. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 66 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 16.78 million shares (or 19.20% of all shares), a total value of $128.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.08 million shares, is of Eminence Capital, LP’s that is approximately 9.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $62.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CareMax Inc. (CMAX) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care Services. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 1.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.36 million, or about 1.55% of the stock, which is worth about $7.86 million.