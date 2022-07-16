Is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s traded shares were 0.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.74% or $1.14. The 52-week high for the ARWR share is $84.83, that puts it down -98.2 from that peak though still a striking 37.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.81. The company’s market capitalization is $4.57B, and the average trade volume was 888.34K shares over the past three months.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) trade information

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) registered a 2.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.74% in intraday trading to $42.80 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.56%, and it has moved by 53.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.22%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $72.78, which implies an increase of 41.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $110.00 respectively. As a result, ARWR is trading at a discount of -157.01% off the target high and 18.22% off the low.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) shares have gone down -26.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.26% against 11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -96.60% this quarter and then jump 14.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 86.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $47.13 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $57.49 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.30%. While earnings are projected to return -61.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 7.33% per annum.

ARWR Dividends

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s Major holders

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 2.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.17%, with the float percentage being 66.89%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 424 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 12.16 million shares (or 11.50% of all shares), a total value of $559.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.64 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $639.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 2.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $152.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.82 million, or about 2.67% of the stock, which is worth about $187.11 million.