Is AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AQB) -8.28% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.32% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the AQB share is $5.30, that puts it down -241.94 from that peak though still a striking 27.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.13. The company’s market capitalization is $105.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 788.00K shares over the past three months.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) trade information

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) registered a -4.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.32% in intraday trading to $1.55 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.28%, and it has moved by -1.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.96%. The short interest in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) is 3.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.78 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) shares have gone down -17.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.88% against 1.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 333.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.16 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.36 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $227k and $455k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 411.00% and then jump by 198.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.40%. While earnings are projected to return 28.70% in 2022.

AQB Dividends

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s Major holders

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. insiders own 1.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.50%, with the float percentage being 45.06%. Third Security, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 148 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.34 million shares (or 7.51% of all shares), a total value of $11.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.3 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.21 million, or about 1.70% of the stock, which is worth about $2.13 million.