Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Stock Dropped -17.61% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s traded shares were 0.45 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.53% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the INDO share is $86.99, that puts it down -1228.09 from that peak though still a striking 60.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.61. The company’s market capitalization is $46.96M, and the average trade volume was 1.98 million shares over the past three months.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) trade information

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) registered a -2.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.53% in intraday trading to $6.55 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.02%, and it has moved by -17.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.44%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -52.60% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 12.80% in 2022.

INDO Dividends

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s Major holders

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited insiders own 76.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.13%, with the float percentage being 17.94%. Bank of Montreal/Can/ is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10000.0 shares (or 0.13% of all shares), a total value of $0.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2416.0 shares, is of Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC)’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $54698.0.