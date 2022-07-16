How Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -80.85% YTD?

During the last session, Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO)’s traded shares were 0.62 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.97% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the WEJO share is $19.90, that puts it down -1419.08 from that peak though still a striking 15.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.11. The company’s market capitalization is $126.98M, and the average trade volume was 852.90K shares over the past three months.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) trade information

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) registered a 3.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.97% in intraday trading to $1.31 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.15%, and it has moved by 9.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.77%.

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wejo Group Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) shares have gone down -77.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 67.80% against 11.50.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.37 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.75 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -283.20% in 2022.

WEJO Dividends

Wejo Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO)’s Major holders

Wejo Group Limited insiders own 26.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.16%, with the float percentage being 54.98%. General Motors Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 18.78 million shares (or 19.84% of all shares), a total value of $128.47 million in shares.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 49881.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.17 million market value.