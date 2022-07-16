How Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ: IMCR) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 26.31% YTD?

During the last session, Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.53% or $0.65. The 52-week high for the IMCR share is $45.09, that puts it down -4.25 from that peak though still a striking 57.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.43. The company’s market capitalization is $1.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 205.21K shares over the past three months.

Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. IMCR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.09.

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) trade information

Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) registered a 1.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.53% in intraday trading to $43.25 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.14%, and it has moved by 58.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.88%. The short interest in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) is 0.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.18, which implies an increase of 4.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.38 and $66.64 respectively. As a result, IMCR is trading at a discount of -54.08% off the target high and 39.01% off the low.

Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Immunocore Holdings plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) shares have gone up 57.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.13% against 1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -32.90% this quarter and then drop -21.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.93 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.93 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.85 million and $9.96 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.40% and then drop by -30.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -76.70% in 2022.

IMCR Dividends

Immunocore Holdings plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s Major holders

Immunocore Holdings plc insiders own 22.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.52%, with the float percentage being 52.31%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 60 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.52 million shares (or 5.75% of all shares), a total value of $86.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.47 million shares, is of Rock Springs Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 5.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $84.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 0.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.32 million, or about 0.74% of the stock, which is worth about $7.14 million.