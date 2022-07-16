Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) Is Likely To Grow By 72.0% Or More

During the last session, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s traded shares were 0.76 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.16% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the FREQ share is $8.60, that puts it down -283.93 from that peak though still a striking 55.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $65.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 833.15K shares over the past three months.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. FREQ has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.69.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) trade information

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) registered a -12.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.16% in intraday trading to $2.24 this Friday, 07/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.52%, and it has moved by 107.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.75%. The short interest in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) is 1.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 72.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, FREQ is trading at a discount of -525.0% off the target high and 10.71% off the low.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Frequency Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) shares have gone down -58.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.83% against 1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -32.70% this quarter and then jump 21.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -90.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.3 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -199.90% in 2022.

FREQ Dividends

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s Major holders

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 7.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.13%, with the float percentage being 53.37%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 140 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.3 million shares (or 9.44% of all shares), a total value of $7.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.17 million shares, is of Wasatch Advisors Inc’s that is approximately 9.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 1.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.0 million, or about 2.86% of the stock, which is worth about $5.37 million.